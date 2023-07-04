Premier League footballer accused of rape has bail extended into new season

An unnamed Premier League footballer who’s been accused of rape has had his bail extended further, meaning his future will continue to be unresolved into the new season.

The international player was arrested in North London last season, but continued to play for his club despite the serious allegations being made against him.

The case is yet to be resolved, and it seems his future will remain uncertain at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” the Met Police said in a previous statement statement.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“No further action will be taken in relation to the offence in June 2021 but the investigation into the remaining offences is ongoing.”