“Green light’s close” – Liverpool advancing on midfielder transfer as Chelsea focus on alternative target

Liverpool are reportedly advancing on the potential transfer of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea’s focus now on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in that position.

That’s according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who says that the Reds are now focusing their energy on Lavia, who could have an asking price of around £40million.

See below for details on LFC’s pursuit of Lavia as it seems the green light is now getting closer…

? #LiverpoolFC set to focus now their energies on Romeo Lavia’s deal. I understand talks on players side are advancing well as the green light’s close but nothing done yet. The ideal projection #LFC would be to get him for the first summer camp with the team.

The Reds -that… pic.twitter.com/q5aJxplniI — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 4, 2023

This news follows Ben Jacobs also stating that Liverpool were no longer pursuing Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in that area of the pitch.

See below for details as he also says Lavia now looks like the one to watch for the Merseyside giants in that position…

Understand Liverpool now don’t plan to sign Khephren Thuram following Dominik Szoboszlai’s arrival. Talks NOT taking place with Nice this week. #LFC have explored the deal and price not an obstacle. Thuram available for far less than €60m. Romeo Lavia is the one to watch.? pic.twitter.com/P13hfCVObt — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 4, 2023

Both Lavia and Thuram are top young talents who could surely strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad, but Lavia has the benefit of having already proven himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea could also surely have done well to land the 19-year-old, but fans probably won’t worry too much about that if they manage to bring in Caicedo as an alternative, with the Ecuador international proving another of the Premier League’s top performers last season.