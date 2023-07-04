Serie A giants to open talks with Chelsea for huge star in coming days

Inter Milan have decided to make a move to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro next season and will approach Chelsea over a move in the coming days.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that once Inter close a deal for Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi, they will then move for the Belgium star.

Inter hope to enter negotiations with Chelsea in the coming days and will offer the West London club the opportunity to let Lukaku leave on loan for another season but the deal will include a mandatory buy option.

Romano states that talks are still in the early stages but Champions League finalists have made it clear they want the striker.

Inter have decided to approach Chelsea again for Romelu Lukaku. Negotiations will restart in the next days, after Inter closed Frattesi deal. ??? #CFC Talks will take place around loan with mandatory buy option — but still at early stages. pic.twitter.com/NwPtSxbBaz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Lukaku spent last season on loan with Inter but his season did not go to plan as the 30-year-old experienced several injury issues throughout the first half of the campaign. However, things got better after the World Cup and the Belgium star finished up with 10 goals across 25 league matches.

Inter Milan feels like the right place for the Chelsea star to be and it remains to be seen if the Serie A club can get a deal done to bring the striker back to the San Siro.