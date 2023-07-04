“Sources have stressed” – Insider share worrying news for NUFC fans this summer

Recent talks between Newcastle United and Southampton regarding the potential signing of Valentino Livramento appear to have hit a snag due to the strategy implemented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle’s owners.

Reports suggest that the PIF is deliberately aiming to ‘under-sell the club’s summer budget,’ creating a challenging environment for transfer negotiations.

Valentino Livramento, a highly promising right-back, has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time. However, Southampton is understandably reluctant to part ways with their young talent, especially in light of the PIF’s financial approach.

The stalling of talks between Newcastle and Southampton emphasises the complexities surrounding the club’s ownership and their impact on transfer dealings. Newcastle United supporters will be hoping for a resolution soon, enabling the team to bolster their ranks and lay a solid foundation for the upcoming season.

Confirming the current situation, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards recently wrote: “The situation is complicated by the fact Newcastle have shown they can be deceptive when talking about the size of their budgets, as well as the identity of their targets, but they have more pressing priorities this summer than signing a right back to compete with captain Kieran Trippier.

“Sources at St James’ Park have repeatedly stressed that the asking prices have been “astronomically high” so far this summer and they do not have a huge amount of money to spend.”