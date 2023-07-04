Transfer news: Next Kane Bayern bid, Lavia Liverpool latest, why Mount left Chelsea for Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan have opened official talks with AZ Alkmaar for Tijjani Reijnders. More to follow in the next days, opening verbal bid expected to be around €19m. Talks will continue between clubs this week.
Al Ahli
Roberto Firmino has completed the first part of his medical tests as a new Al Ahli player, as expected. The former Liverpool star now set to check and sign all documents, club statement will be the next step. Firmino will join Edouard Mendy at Al Ahli. Here we go confirmed.
Al Ittihad
Official, confirmed. Al Ittihad sign Jota on permanent deal from Celtic, as called last week. The deal is worth £25m, three year contract. Jota joins Kante and Benzema at Al Ittihad.
Al Nassr
Marcelo Brozovic has signed contracts as new Al Nassr player. Deal valid until June 2026. €18m final fee to Inter. Here we go, officially confirmed by the club.
Granit Xhaka has had an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen since May. Bayer Leverkusen have an agreement with Arsenal since May. The deal is expected to be completed once Declan Rice joins, just waiting for the green light.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa yesterday signed the documents for the Pau Torres transfer from Villarreal — it’s now done and sealed.
It is also my understanding that Aston Villa have completed the signing of Rico Richards from West Brom, here we go. Agreement in place on a two year contract. The talented 19-year-old attacking midfielder joins Villa on a free.
Aston Villa are open to listen to offers for Leander Dendoncker despite his longer running deal. He’s rated by Emery but there’s lot of competition. French and Italian clubs already asked for info; player open to any kind of proposal. PL clubs also keen.
Atletico Madrid
Official, confirmed. Javi Galan has joined Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal from Celta Vigo. Diego Simeone has a new left-back now.
Barcelona
Barca president Joan Laporta: “Ansu Fati? Let him continue here. He has to earn Xavi’s trust, but Ansu can do it with his talent.”
Laporta: “We have received offers for Christensen, for Gavi, for Pedri, for Araujo, for Ter Stegen, for Ansu, for Raphinha, for Balde…But we are not a selling club. We have no intention to sell our stars.”
Kim Min-jae will undergo medical tests with Bayern this week, currently scheduled on Wednesday. Bayern will trigger the release clause from Napoli right after, could be this week too. Here we go since last week, confirmed.
Borussia Dortmund
Official, confirmed. Felix Nmecha has joined Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal for €30m package, add ons included. He’s signed a deal until June 2028.
Brighton
Official, confirmed. Brighton have announced Bart Verbruggen as new goalkeeper, it’s done and signed.
Mohammed Kudus deal – no change at this stage. He’s on Brighton list since ten days ago but it’s not close yet. Kudus remains on Brighton’s list.
Official, completed. Joel Veltman has signed a new long term deal at Brighton valid until June 2025.
Burnley
Burnley are now closing in on a deal for Soumaila Coulibaly – it’s going to be a loan from Borussia Dortmund with a mandatory buy clause. The value of the deal is expected be around €15m in total.
Burnley are closing in on a deal for James Trafford. Talks are at a very advanced stage and expected to be done soon for a fee of £14m plus add-ons. It’s almost done, here we go soon. Negotiations are underway between the two clubs with the player keen on the move.
Brazilian talent Angelo will travel to England this week in order to complete medical tests and then sign six year deal as new Chelsea player. All documents are in place with Santos set to receive €15m fee.
It’s now over for Abdul Rahman Baba at Chelsea. Contract set to be terminated on mutual agreement and he’s joining Greek side PAOK.
Pochettino on his first official day as Chelsea head coach: “It was easy to say yes to Chelsea. We’ll work hard, play in a way the fans can enjoy football. The history of Chelsea is to win and be at the top. We can’t have up and downs. In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England.”
Crystal Palace
Official, confirmed. Roy Hodgson stays at Crystal Palace manager as he signs new deal valid until June 2024. Backroom staff also confirmed: Paddy McCarthy as assistant manager, Ray Lewington as coach and Dean Kiely as goalkeeper coach.
Inter Miami
Sergio Ramos has been approached by Inter Miami — one more option on the table as the defender waits to pick his next club. There are two Saudi clubs also keen on signing Ramos — the decision will be up to him together with his family.