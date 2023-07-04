Video: EA Sports set to complement La Liga viewing experience

As technology becomes more and more sophisticated, so the experience of the viewing public can be enhanced when watching films, TV series or otherwise, and La Liga have jumped on the bandwagon by partnering with EA Sports to provide their on-screen graphics from the start of the 2023/24 season.
The Spanish league suggest it will provide a more immersive viewing experience and clearly that means it should hold the attention of those watching for that much longer.
Different angles of goals, more cameras, real-time stats and more will arguably place La Liga at the forefront of this new era.
? Cameras.
?? New and improved graphics.
? New perspectives and angles.
But without changing the fundamentals
