Video: EA Sports set to complement La Liga viewing experience

As technology becomes more and more sophisticated, so the experience of the viewing public can be enhanced when watching films, TV series or otherwise, and La Liga have jumped on the bandwagon by partnering with EA Sports to provide their on-screen graphics from the start of the 2023/24 season.

The Spanish league suggest it will provide a more immersive viewing experience and clearly that means it should hold the attention of those watching for that much longer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Leeds finally announce Daniel Farke as new manager Man City pessimistic over keeping key star and will now accept bid between £45m-£50m Highly-rated Tottenham defender could make Serie A move

Different angles of goals, more cameras, real-time stats and more will arguably place La Liga at the forefront of this new era.