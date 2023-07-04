Video: “I had some news from a very good source” – Rio Ferdinand teases Man United takeover timing

For fans of Man United, any news on the takeover of the club, if it happens to be positive, is clearly welcomed.

However, there have been far too many red herrings to this point for any supporters to get really excited as to what the future holds.

With pre-season for the 2023/24 season fast approaching, there appears to be no real conclusion to this seven month saga, although former Red Devil, Rio Ferdinand, teased some news on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

“You know what, the biggest thing is I had some news from a very good source, my great source at Manchester United,” he said.

More Stories / Latest News Video: EA Sports set to complement La Liga viewing experience Exclusive Ben Jacobs column: Man Utd want transfer done for less than £42m, Newcastle eye Chelsea star & more Video: Leeds finally announce Daniel Farke as new manager

“Things were running quite smooth and it was going down the right path but then obviously…I think the biggest issue is when you’re dealing with a group of people rather than an individual it makes things very complex and difficult at times.

“You’re not dealing with one individual with the Glazers, I think Jim Ratcliffe said it today, and I think that’s been the issue behind the scenes. I didn’t want to come out and say it but you’re dealing with siblings in the Glazer family who are there to make a collective decision. I don’t think one person can just make a decision on their own.

“So, therefore, that makes it very difficult to kind of say yes immediately, just like that. It’s a process they have to go through.

“I was talking to [David] Ornstein as well. Man he’s got good knowledge as well but we’ve got good sources so.”