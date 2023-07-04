Video: Leeds finally announce Daniel Farke as new manager

Although it’s taken a little longer than expected, Leeds United were finally able to announce that Daniel Farke was their new first-team manager on Tuesday.
The German takes over the reins at the club with a brief to bring the glory days back to Elland Road, and with two previous promotions from the division whilst manager of Norwich City, Farke has pedigree in the Championship.
As he noted in his first interview with club media, he wasn’t going to make any specific predictions other than he wants his players to work hard and leave everything out on the pitch.
? Watch Daniel Farke's first interview since joining the club as our new manager pic.twitter.com/YivrAUW9fY
— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 4, 2023