Video: Mason Mount announces his departure from Chelsea

After months of speculation, Chelsea star, Mason Mount, has finally announced that he has left the west London outfit.

A clearly nervous looking Mount faced the camera and gave his reasons to supporters of the club via his official Instagram page.

Acknowledging that many wouldn’t be happy about the announcement, he went on to say that he wanted to tell the fans about his departure in his own words rather than just release a statement.

It brings to an end his 18 years at Stamford Bridge.

