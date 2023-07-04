Video: Roberto Firmino unveiled as new Al-Ahli player

It’s taken a while to conclude, but on Tuesday evening it was finally announced that Roberto Firmino had joined Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ahli.

The former Liverpool star decided to call time on his Anfield career at the end of last season, it’s believed because Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t confirmed that he would be guaranteed minutes.

Although perhaps past his best, Firmino still has a lot to give, and he’s almost certain to be a success in a league that is just beginning to find its feet as it looks to rival Europe’s top divisions.

Pictures from Al-Ahli