West Ham can now complete deal for main summer target for only £35m

West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on Leicester City’s talented winger, Harvey Barnes.

The Hammers are said to be keen on securing the services of the Englishman, with an offer in the region of £35 million being touted.

Barnes has emerged as one of Leicester’s brightest prospects in recent seasons, displaying impressive skills, pace, and an eye for goal. His performances have caught the attention of several top-flight clubs, and it appears West Ham is at the forefront of the race to secure his signature.

Manager David Moyes sees Barnes as a valuable addition to his squad, adding depth and quality to the attacking options at the London Stadium. The winger’s ability to create chances, take on defenders, and contribute with goals would further enhance West Ham’s attacking potency.

While Leicester City may be reluctant to part ways with Barnes, West Ham’s reported interest and proposed offer presents a tempting proposition – especially as the now-Championship club wanted £80m for Barnes and James Maddison combined and the latter just completed a £45 million move to Spurs.