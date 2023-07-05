‘100% confirmed’ – Fabrizio Romano gives fresh Man United takeover update

Man United supporters continue to wait on tenterhooks for news of a takeover of the club by either Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Sheikh Jassim.

Seeing the end of the 18-year reign of the Glazer family would surely be the best start to the 2023/24 season for any true Red Devil’s fan, however, the lack of positive news in that regard must be a frustration for all.

From Erik ten Hag’s point of view, he can still get to work and buy in some new stars within the current budget, but it would almost certainly be a given that if the club were soon taken over, the Dutchman would have more money to spend on rebuilding his squad.

The fans could look forward to a new dawn at Old Trafford in much the same way as Newcastle United fans did when the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over at St. James’ Park.

Unfortunately for all concerned, there doesn’t appear to be a swift resolution ahead at this point.

“The situation is still the same, so it’s a very complicated story,” reliable transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, said to Give Me Sport.

“Things are happening, for sure, behind the scenes. This is 100% confirmed.”

More Stories / Latest News First Al Ettifaq signing confirmed for Steven Gerrard as he raids old club Liverpool European giants send second bid to Chelsea to lure 24-year-old away Video: Ray Winstone’s controversial view on West Ham manager David Moyes

That’s unlikely to be what supporters want to hear, though it seems clear that the Glazer’s have never really had them at the forefront of their minds when making business decisions for the club, so why would they change the habit of a lifetime.

At this rate, the toxic environment enveloping the club looks certain to continue.