Leeds United have recently appointed Daniel Farke as their new manager.

The former Norwich City manager will be expected to guide them back into the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Eddie Reimer is likely to join up with Farke as his assistant manager.

The 38-year-old has had a long-standing relationship with Farke and Reimer was his assistant at Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach as well.

Furthermore, the 38-year-old was signed as a player by Farke in the German 5th division as well.

Having an impressive backroom staff will be key to Farke’s success at Leeds and bringing in someone who has a strong relationship with the manager will only foster a quality environment at the club.

Farke and Reimer secured two promotions to the Premier League during their time at Norwich and they will look to guide Leeds back to the top flight now.

