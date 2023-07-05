Both Newcastle and Chelsea are Premier League teams in transition at present and to that end there are lots of moving parts within each’s first-team squads.

For any players that are being courted by either club, there needs to be a proper conversation had as to where the first-team manager sees the player fitting into the squad and if there isn’t an immediate pathway into the starting XI, what hurdles need to be overcome to ensure that the same won’t be too far away.

That appears to be the case for Southampton’s Tino Livramento.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies and the Blues are looking to acquire the right-back, and whilst Eddie Howe’s side have made offers, none have met the asking price that the Saints are looking for.

Chelsea are believed to have a buy back clause on the player though this would be significantly more than his current market value.

In any event, with Reece James in front of him, it’s easy to understand why Livramento would prefer a switch to St. James’ Park if the clubs do end up entering into negotiations.

More Stories / Latest News Saudi Arabian club dreaming of reuniting legendary Liverpool duo this summer Report shares budget details available for Farke to spend on transfers at Leeds ‘It wouldn’t even surprise me’ – Reliable journo says £10m PL midfielder could be West Ham bound

Kieran Trippier currently occupies the space where Livramento would want to be, however, at 32 years of age and with a European campaign as well as domestic commitments ahead, there’s a cogent argument for him to be rested on occasion.

That would, at the very least, allow Livramento a number of games this coming season and, if he impresses, the chance to leapfrog Trippier on a more regular basis.