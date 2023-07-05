Arsenal want £25m for West Ham target who wants to wait for a more important club to bid

With West Ham and Arsenal on the verge of announcing the deal to take Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners have advised the Hammers of the sale price of a player that David Moyes is targeting.

Given how well negotiations between the two clubs appear to have gone, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both London rivals doing further business with each other either this summer or in upcoming transfer windows.

Mikel Arteta’s window couldn’t be going any better at this point.

Kai Havertz was secured, Rice is next, and The Athletic (subscription required) note that Ajax star, Jurrien Timber, will also be signing on the dotted line with the Gunners.

The east Londoners have been quiet by contrast, though it’s probably fair to speculate that West Ham will do much of their own transfer business once the Rice deal has gone through.

One player that is of interest to Moyes is Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares, and Tuttomercatoweb note that the Gunners are asking for £25m for his services.

That would seem to be a fair price for the 23-year-old Portuguese who spent last season on loan at Marseille, however, there could be a huge stumbling block to any deal going through.

The outlet also note that Turkish giants, Galatasaray, are interested, but the player himself clearly isn’t enamoured by either club and apparently wants to wait and see if a more ‘important’ club comes in for him.

With that sort of attitude, buyers are unlikely to go near him and who could blame them