“Arteta was magic” – Pundit says Declan Rice blown away by Arsenal manager

Arsenal are on the verge of announcing their new record-signing Declan Rice from West Ham and the midfielder is said to have been blown away by Mikel Arteta during their meetings.

The Gunners will pay an initial £100m for the England international with £5m more in add-ons – a new transfer record for the North London club.

The 24-year-old was Mikel Arteta’s top target heading into the new season and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Arsenal boss was key in luring the West Ham star to the Emirates.

Speaking about Rice, pundit Danny Murphy told FIVE that the Englishman is buzzing to be joining Arsenal and revealed that the midfielder was blown away by Arteta during their meetings.

Danny Murphy said via AFC Stuff: “I saw Dec on Sunday. We were chatting and he was buzzing, he couldn’t wait to get to Arsenal. He said Arteta was magic when he met him.”

Arteta has been the key figure in turning Arsenal’s fortunes around over the last 12 months as his team were so close to winning the Premier League last season.

The Gunners will be hoping to go one better this time around and believe Rice can play a big part in helping them achieve their goals.