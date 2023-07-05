Big blow for Man City fans ahead of new season as key player set to miss opening weeks

Last season was a historic campaign for Man City and Pep Guardiola’s side have a very tough task in trying to top it over the course of the next 12 months.

The Manchester club completed a historic treble last time around with the Champions League being the last trophy to add to their collection. The Premier League club defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in last month’s final and during the first half of that clash, Kevin De Bruyne limped off with a hamstring tear.

Football Insider are now reporting that the Man City superstar is set to miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign as a result of the injury and this will be a big blow to Guardiola and his team.

Man City’s season begins with their Community Shield clash against Arsenal on 6 August and the Belgian is set to miss the opening part of the Premier League campaign also. August sees City face Sevilla in Greece for the UEFA Super Cup, which is another big match the midfielder will be absent for.

De Bruyne was once again a key player for the Manchester club last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further 31 across the 49 games he played. Guardiola will certainly have a quality star to replace the 32-year-old but it is always hard to fill in for the Belgium international.