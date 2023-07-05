Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian attacking midfielder Matheus Franca.

The 19-year-old has been an important player for Flamengo and he was linked with a move to the Premier League back in January as well. However, the Brazilian club ruled out any potential move at the start of the year. It seems that their stance has now changed.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea exploring a £25 million move for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The Blues have done well to add a number of quality young players to their squad and Franca could prove to be another long-term acquisition.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

Working under a top-class manager like Mauricio Pochettino could help the talented youngster continue his development and fulfil his potential.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an attractive proposition for the player but Chelsea will have to agree on a deal with his club first. The Blues certainly have the financial resources to tempt Flamengo and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official approach in the coming weeks.

Chelsea have spent a significant sum of money on new signings since the change of ownership and they are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future.

There is no doubt that the 19-year-old midfielder would be a solid long-term asset for the club if they managed to secure his services.