CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has named Newcastle United and West Ham United as the two main clubs with an interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has struggled to play regularly at Chelsea in recent times, with the best form of his career so far coming in a loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2021/22.

The England international then returned to Chelsea last season, but failed to make much of an impact in the first-team, and it seems his future remains relatively uncertain this summer.

We’ve already seen plenty of Chelsea transfer news about player exits, with Romano writing about more that could be on the cards this summer, providing an update on Christian Pulisic and also on Hakim Ziyech.

It seems Gallagher could be another one to watch, with Newcastle and West Ham admirers of his, though it remains to be seen if they’re set to step up their efforts for him any time soon.

“Conor Gallagher has been on Newcastle’s list since May,” Romano said.

“Of course, after signing Sandro Tonali they are now discussing internally about how to spend money in the next weeks, but Gallagher has always been appreciated by West Ham and Newcastle, these two clubs. Ben Jacobs has reported on Chelsea’s stance on Gallagher here.”