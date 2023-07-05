Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is not too happy with some inaccurate reports about an injury derailing his transfer to Al Nassr, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside this morning, Romano admitted that Ziyech’s social media hint seems to suggest he isn’t entirely happy with how his situation has been reported.

The Morocco international was thought to have had a knee problem that prevented his move to Saudi Arabia, but he’s hinted this wasn’t the case, and Romano has suggested the player will clarify his situation soon.

For now, however, it seems it’s all quiet in terms of another potential transfer out of the club for Ziyech, though this will surely be one to watch as it’s hard to imagine the 30-year-old having much of a future in the Chelsea first-team.

“At the moment, the situation is quiet around Hakim Ziyech after his move to Al Nassr fell through,” Romano said.

“For sure all parties will try to find the best solution together in the next days.

“As he’s hinted on social media, Ziyech believes that many stories in the recent days were not correct, I’m sure he will clarify his position soon.”

