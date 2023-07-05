Erik ten Hag showed Mason Mount how much Man United wanted him with one gesture during talks

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United is the new club of Mason Mount after the England international was officially announced on Wednesday after weeks of discussions. 

The Manchester club will pay Chelsea £60m for the 24-year-old, reports Sky Sports, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with an option of another season.

Mount is set to become a key member of Erik ten Hag’s squad at Man United and during negotiations, the Dutch coach showed the former Chelsea star how much he wanted him at Old Trafford by offering him the iconic number seven shirt; which would have played a role in the Englishman choosing the Red Devils over the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, reports Chris Wheeler.

Mount will wear the number seven at Man United
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: LFC expert explains the player who’ll benefit most from Dominik Szoboszlai transfer
Exclusive: “Plan to go quite strongly” – Journalist provides update on Arsenal & Liverpool transfer battle
Exclusive: Liverpool expert names the club’s fans who’d “warm” to “no-nonsense, body-on-the-line kind of player”

The number seven shirt holds a lot of weight at Man United with legends such as Bryan Robson, George Best, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo all donning the shirt before Mount’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Mount is a very exciting signing for United fans as if the 24-year-old can rediscover the form he had prior to last season then Ten Hag is getting one of the best creators in the Premier League to add to his attacking arsenal.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.