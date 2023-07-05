Erik ten Hag showed Mason Mount how much Man United wanted him with one gesture during talks

Manchester United is the new club of Mason Mount after the England international was officially announced on Wednesday after weeks of discussions.

The Manchester club will pay Chelsea £60m for the 24-year-old, reports Sky Sports, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with an option of another season.

Mount is set to become a key member of Erik ten Hag’s squad at Man United and during negotiations, the Dutch coach showed the former Chelsea star how much he wanted him at Old Trafford by offering him the iconic number seven shirt; which would have played a role in the Englishman choosing the Red Devils over the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, reports Chris Wheeler.

The number seven shirt holds a lot of weight at Man United with legends such as Bryan Robson, George Best, David Beckham, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo all donning the shirt before Mount’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Mount is a very exciting signing for United fans as if the 24-year-old can rediscover the form he had prior to last season then Ten Hag is getting one of the best creators in the Premier League to add to his attacking arsenal.