Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal & Liverpool as among transfer window winners so far

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about the clubs and deals which have impressed him most so far in this summer’s transfer window.

We’ve already seen some big names moving this summer, with Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice among the most significant deals, with both top young English talents securing big-money moves.

Romano believes Real Madrid have pulled off an underrated signing in the form of Bellingham, while he also really rates the business Arsenal and Liverpool have done so far.

The Reds have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to majorly improve their options in what had been an area of weakness in midfield, so Jurgen Klopp will surely be feeling a bit better about the state of his squad after such a disappointing campaign that saw them miss out on the top four last term.

“What a start to the summer it’s been! We’ve already seen some superb signings and smart business. Overall, my view is that Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid is the most underrated signing, maybe because it took from April to June to become official but this is something excellent,” Romano said.

“I also want to mention Arsenal then, they’re having an incredible window. Not just the quality additions, but also important contract extensions, and of course Declan Rice – this is a great statement by the club.

“Also Liverpool are doing an excellent job on the midfield rebuilding – it was a position they needed to strengthen in and they’ve already secured two top talents in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai early on in the window.”

