Fabrizio Romano provides update on Kylian Mbappe saga as PSG exit a possibility

The Kylian Mbappe saga has heated up this week as Paris Saint-Germain have reaffirmed their position by stating that the superstar will be sold if a new contract is not signed before the end of the transfer window.

At the start of June, the French international wrote to the Paris-based club to inform them that he will not be activating his extra year clause meaning that the 24-year-old can leave for free in 2024. However, the French champions are determined to not let that happen and are happy to sell the forward this summer to bring in the huge sum of cash that comes with selling the World Cup winner.

Speaking about Mbappe at a press conference today, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi said about the superstar’s future via Fabrizio Romano: “We do not want him to leave for free in 2024.

“Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Mbappe’s future on Wednesday and has said that PSG still hope to extend the superstar’s current deal and if not, they will decide on a final price for the forward ahead of a potential move.

The French champions are open to negotiating the transfer of the 24-year-old in July/August and Real Madrid will be the favourites to land the French superstar as Romano states that there is no veto against the La Liga giants.