First Al Ettifaq signing confirmed for Steven Gerrard as he raids old club Liverpool

It was, perhaps, inevitable that when Steven Gerrard took over at Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Ettifaq, he would target his old club, Liverpool.

A club where he’s clearly still highly thought of and where it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the club would be willing to help him in whatever way they can.

At present, there’s a ‘gold rush’ effect that appears to be taking place across Europe, as players from every elite European league are being targeted for a big pay day.

Though some players such as Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have turned down the approaches of Saudi clubs, many others, such as Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and N’Golo Kante et al are pitching up there.

It’s certainly giving the clubs in the top five leagues as well as UEFA and FIFA some food for thought.

For now, aside from one or two high profile captures, most of the signings heading to Saudi are players coming towards the end of their careers and looking for one last big pay day.

That’s not to say that things will stay that way. As the league becomes stronger, so the migration will begin to attract more household names.

It isn’t just playing staff making their way over to the Middle East either. According to The Athletic (subscription required), Gerrard has tempted Liverpool’s academy analyst, Ray Shearwood, who had been at the club for the best part of a decade.

To that end, he’s sure to be as big a loss to the Reds as a player would be.