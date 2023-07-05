Is Liverpool’s Fabinho about to become another Saudi target?

This summer has seen an incessant and aggressive transfer policy from the Saudi Pro League, and Liverpool have been one of many Premier League clubs targeted.

If recent news is to be believed, former Reds captain, Steven Gerrard, is trying to tempt another former Liverpool player, Philippe Coutinho, and current club captain, Jordan Henderson, to join him at Al Ettifaq.

Roberto Firmino has recently signed for Al Ahli and now rumours from Saudi Arabia suggest that Fabinho could be targeted by Nuno Espírito Santo at Al Ittihad.

Any move for the player, were it successful, would see him join the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante in a league that is fast becoming one that all of the elite European leagues should be sitting up and taking notice of.

Loyalties of players will surely be tested given that the apparent riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League will dwarf the salaries being paid by teams in Europe.

It’s worth pointing out that the Fabinho rumour appears to have been started by a Twitter fan account, albeit a verified one, so any ‘news’ should be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage.

More Stories / Latest News Man United in a hurry to get another new signing over the line Photo: Luis Enrique unveiled as new Paris Saint-Germain manager More transfer window success for Arsenal as €40m capture gets ready for medical

Surely the worry for clubs in any event is that, were their players minded to, the thought of a move which would set them and their families up for life is clearly appealing.

Could we be seeing the end of the Premier League and Champions League, for example, as we know it?

What price loyalty…