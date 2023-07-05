It could be a big season ahead for David Moyes and West Ham United, and if the club spend the money they expect to receive for Declan Rice wisely, they could really make a splash in the Premier League and Europe during 2023/24.

Although last season by and large was disappointing domestically, the Hammers were imperious in the Europa Conference League which they deservedly won against Fiorentina in Prague.

The season before, Moyes had guided the east Londoners to the Europa League semi-finals, and the first-team really looked to be on the up.

Now they have another chance to progress and they could end up with a highly-rated defensive midfielder to help their cause.

Speaking to Give Me Sport regarding Sheffield United’s Sander Berge, Dean Jones was fairly forthright on where he thinks Berge could end up next.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Fulham had another look at this, especially at £10 million,” he said.

“It wouldn’t even surprise me if West Ham got involved in a conversation like that if it was such good value.”

More Stories / Latest News Man United fans will be happy to hear of Saudi Arabia’s interest in one of their stars West Ham news: Joao Felix back training… in a Said Benrahma shirt! £38m major Newcastle target wants Magpies move ahead of Chelsea

At a cost of just £10m, if there’s any chance of bringing Berge to the London Stadium, it would appear to be a bit of a no-brainer for the club.

The Norwegian is only 25 years of age, and at six feet and five inches tall, he would be a real presence sat in front of the West Ham defence.

It’s believed he isn’t interested in signing a new contract with the Blades, and to that end – given he could leave for nothing in 12 months time – there’s an opportunity to acquire him for a cut price.