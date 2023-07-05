Latest Man United takeover news could anger long-suffering supporters

Not a day seems to go by without there being a hint of news about the Man United takeover, but as each day passes so the long wait for a positive message continues.

Although the process to sell the storied Premier League outfit was never going to happen quickly, given that it’s understood the most serious bidders in the process have followed the Glazer family directives to the letter and still nothing appears to have moved forward, there’s an obvious air of disappointment.

For one particular bidder, his apparent thoughts – if accurate – will really anger the long-suffering United fan base who have long wanted the Glazer family out of Old Trafford.

According to a report in The Guardian (subscription required), Sheikh Jassim apparently has doubts that the Glazer’s actually want to sell the club at all.

The outlet note that it’s been four weeks since the Qatari group placed a ‘take it or leave it’ bid, and they’ve still yet to hear anything back.

That information would appear to fly in the face of any updates received in the interim period, including most recently from Qatari news outlet, Raya, which suggested on Tuesday that news was only a matter of hours away.

More Stories / Latest News More transfer window success for Arsenal as €40m capture gets ready for medical Tottenham offer Harry Kane massive new contract amid transfer interest Opinion: The iconic No.7 shirt at Man United will weigh heavily on Mason Mount’s shoulders

All the while the uncertainty continues, Erik ten Hag is unable to action any proper spending plans for the first-team, though he has managed to move ahead with some deals including bringing Mason Mount to Old Trafford.

Given the start of the Premier League is just over a month away, it’s unlikely that any new owners will be in place by then, if at all, and that’s a dark cloud hanging over the club that needs to be removed if there’s not to be a toxic environment at every home game at the Theatre of Dreams.