Liverpool have done well to strengthen their midfield this summer but they are not quite done yet.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Liverpool are now hoping to sign the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and they are preparing an offer for the 19-year-old.

Lavia has been a key player for Southampton this past season and he managed to impress with his performances despite their relegation.

The former Manchester City midfielder is highly rated in English football and he could be a quality long-term investment for Liverpool.

Fabinho has not been at his best for over a year and Liverpool need to add more quality in that position. The arrival of Lavia will introduce a competition for places and that could help both players improve.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has shown his quality in the Premier League last season and working with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will only help him improve further.

The German manager has done well to nurture talented young players at Liverpool and he could help the 19-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with Southampton now. The two clubs have negotiated a number of transfers in the past and they have an amicable relationship.

Apparently, Manchester City have a buyback clause in the midfielder’s contract which will allow them to sign him for a fee of £40 million next summer. If Liverpool can offer a better deal to Southampton this summer, the Saints could look to cash in on their prized prospect.