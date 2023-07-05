Liverpool FC expert and CaughtOffside columnist Neil Jones has provided an update and analysis on Nat Phillips’ situation at Anfield in this summer’s transfer window.

Phillips has had some decent moments in his time with the Reds, but he seems a likely candidate to move on this summer, with Jones admitting it’s probably the right time for him to find a new challenge.

Liverpool seem unlikely to make the 26-year-old first choice any time soon, but Jones admits he could see him being a big hit with a club like Leeds United, who are one of the names to have recently been linked with him.

Jones was full of praise for Phillips’ personality, saying he’s the kind of no-nonsense player who crowds love, though he also suggested he could be an option for Feyenoord, while there is also interest from clubs in the Bundesliga, which could offer him the chance to play in Europe.

“Nat Phillips could also be one to watch and I think it’s probably the right time for him to leave – it was probably the right time last summer, to be honest. For one reason or another he didn’t get a move, and maybe Liverpool asked for too much money for him in the past, but there’s certainly interest in him now,” Jones said.

“I also think he’d like to go out and play more now, and to find his level somewhere. I look at his suitors – someone like Feyenoord, playing in the Champions League, that would be a great one for him. I also understand he’s got admirers in the Bundesliga, having been on loan to Stuttgart in the past.

“Leeds have been linked as well, and if I was a Championship team looking to get back into the Premier League, I’d definitely go for him as a reliable performer at centre-back. I think Leeds fans would warm to him – he’s that kind of no-nonsense, body-on-the-line kind of player that crowds love, he does the basics of defending well, and he’s underrated on the ball as well.

“So I think he’d be a great signing for someone like Leeds, but if he’s also getting offers from clubs in the Champions League or Europa League that’ll obviously appeal as well.

“Honestly, I wish him well, because he’s one of those guys that you meet on the job who’s just a great character and you just want to see them succeed.”