Man United fans will be happy to hear of Saudi Arabia’s interest in one of their stars

Erik ten Hag is moving around several pieces of Man United’s midfield this summer and fans of the club will be happy to hear that one unpopular star could be heading for the exit door. 

Since his arrival back in 2018, Fred has divided opinion amongst the Man United fanbase with many feeling that the 30-year-old is not good enough to play at Old Trafford, whilst others can see the qualities the Brazilian possesses and shows on occasions in a red shirt.

Following the arrival of Mason Mount and potentially another midfield star, Fred’s future at Man United looks to be coming to an end and according to the Daily Mail, there is interest from Saudi Arabia in the Brazil international.

Will Fred leave Man United this summer?
The Saudi clubs are spending big money this summer and with one year left on his current deal at United, the Premier League giants will even receive a fee for the midfielder.

The Mail reports that the player that could replace him in Ten Hag’s squad is Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The Italian club are now ready to sell the Morocco international for around £30m, which would be a great deal for the Red Devils.

