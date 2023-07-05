Exclusive: Manchester United ready to make new attempts for two striker transfer targets soon

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United are understood to be firming up plans to solve their striker issues in this summer’s transfer window, with fresh approaches expected soon for both Rasmus Hojlund and Goncalo Ramos.

CaughtOffside understands Man Utd have previously held some discussions over both players, and are making them their top targets now as both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen look unrealistic for the Red Devils.

Despite appreciating both players, sources with a close understanding of United’s plans have informed CaughtOffside that Kane’s clear preference now is to join Bayern Munich, while Tottenham were never keen to negotiate selling their star player to a Premier League rival. For Osimhen, there has been a clear indication that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis wants €150m and would not consider negotiating for any less, making him too expensive for United.

While United like both players, they are now focusing on Hojlund and Ramos as priorities up front. The Premier League giants had first contacts over signing Ramos from Benfica back in May, and are ready to get back in touch again to restart talks.

Goncalo Ramos to Manchester United?
Ramus Hojlund is another target for Man Utd

MUFC could face paying a staggering €120million to trigger Ramos’ release clause, but want to see how much room for negotiation there is to get the Portugal international for a lower price.

Hojlund is seen as someone who could realistically move for a lower fee. Atalanta have already rejected an opening offer for the Denmark international, and are understood to be asking for at least £50m. There would be no issues on personal terms, however, with Hojlund already giving the green light for a move to Old Trafford if the two clubs can reach an agreement.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal & Liverpool as among transfer window winners so far
Newcastle looking to sign £51.5m ace for a knockdown price
Exclusive: Chelsea star feels transfer claims are “not correct” and could clarify things soon, says expert

Mason Mount is set to be officially announced by United today, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column earlier today.

Meanwhile, fellow CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs provided an update on the club’s pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana yesterday.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Goncalo Ramos Harry Kane Rasmus Hojlund Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.