Exclusive: Manchester United ready to make new attempts for two striker transfer targets soon

Manchester United are understood to be firming up plans to solve their striker issues in this summer’s transfer window, with fresh approaches expected soon for both Rasmus Hojlund and Goncalo Ramos.

CaughtOffside understands Man Utd have previously held some discussions over both players, and are making them their top targets now as both Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen look unrealistic for the Red Devils.

Despite appreciating both players, sources with a close understanding of United’s plans have informed CaughtOffside that Kane’s clear preference now is to join Bayern Munich, while Tottenham were never keen to negotiate selling their star player to a Premier League rival. For Osimhen, there has been a clear indication that Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis wants €150m and would not consider negotiating for any less, making him too expensive for United.

While United like both players, they are now focusing on Hojlund and Ramos as priorities up front. The Premier League giants had first contacts over signing Ramos from Benfica back in May, and are ready to get back in touch again to restart talks.

MUFC could face paying a staggering €120million to trigger Ramos’ release clause, but want to see how much room for negotiation there is to get the Portugal international for a lower price.

Hojlund is seen as someone who could realistically move for a lower fee. Atalanta have already rejected an opening offer for the Denmark international, and are understood to be asking for at least £50m. There would be no issues on personal terms, however, with Hojlund already giving the green light for a move to Old Trafford if the two clubs can reach an agreement.

