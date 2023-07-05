Video: Man Utd tease first images of Mason Mount in a United kit ahead of official announcement

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have basically confirmed the signing of England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The Red Devils have long been linked strongly with Mount, with Fabrizio Romano writing earlier today that this would be the day when the 24-year-old was officially announced by his new club.

See below as United have dropped the strongest hint yet that Mount has completed his move, even if they haven’t, at the time of writing, actually come out and said it…

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho lining up SHOCK transfer reunion with Manchester United stalwart
Popular presenter set for important role in marquee event after talkSPORT exit
Chelsea could move for €40m playmaker they have scouted extensively

MUFC fans will surely be delighted with this statement signing of a big name from one of their major rivals.

Mount, meanwhile, can be happy to be back in the Champions League after Chelsea’s awful form last season saw them drop all the way down to 12th and out of Europe altogether.

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.