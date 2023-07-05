Manchester United have basically confirmed the signing of England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The Red Devils have long been linked strongly with Mount, with Fabrizio Romano writing earlier today that this would be the day when the 24-year-old was officially announced by his new club.

See below as United have dropped the strongest hint yet that Mount has completed his move, even if they haven’t, at the time of writing, actually come out and said it…

MUFC fans will surely be delighted with this statement signing of a big name from one of their major rivals.

Mount, meanwhile, can be happy to be back in the Champions League after Chelsea’s awful form last season saw them drop all the way down to 12th and out of Europe altogether.