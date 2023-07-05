Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League club have now submitted a verbal offer of €45 million for the 27-year-old goalkeeper.

The Red Devils recently parted ways with David De Gea after his contract expired and they need to bring in a top-class goalkeeper before the window closes.

Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford as well after falling down the pecking order of the club. He needs to move on in search of regular playing time and Manchester United must prioritise goalkeeping reinforcements in the next few weeks.

Onana would be a top-class acquisition for the Red Devils if they can secure an agreement with Inter Milan. The 27-year-old has been one of the best keepers in Europe over the past year and he helped the Italian giants reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Furthermore, the Cameroon goalkeeper has worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and he should be able to fit into the Dutchman’s style of play with ease.

Inter Milan are reportedly going through financial difficulties and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell the player for €45 million.

Onana is a proven performer at the highest level and he could prove to be a bargain at that price. Inter Milan will probably look to recoup more than that for their star goalkeeper.