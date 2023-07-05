Millwall announce shock death of “beloved owner and chairman” after sudden “accident”

Millwall have announced the sudden passing of their chairman and owner John Berylson.
The Championship club have released a statement on the sad an unexpected news, though they didn’t provide much in the way of detail over his death, stating simply that it was an “accident”.
Their statement read: “It is with a collective broken heart and the deepest of regret that we announce the passing of our beloved owner and chairman, John Berylson.
“John’s sudden and tragic passing will unquestionably impact all those who were fortunate to have known him. He was a truly great man, incredibly devoted to his family, and a person of such remarkable generosity, warmth, and kindness.
“He lived a storied life, one full of colour and joy, and was infinitely thoughtful of others with an endless desire to share his immense knowledge and experiences to help people.”
Millwall fans have been invited to pay their respects in a book of condolence at the club’s stadium on Wednesday.