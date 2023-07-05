Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Goncalo Inacio this summer.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Magpies are hoping to sign him for a knockdown price.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for Sporting CP this season and the Portuguese outfit are unlikely to let him leave for cheap.

The defender has a £51.5 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can convince the Portuguese giants to accept a reduced fee.

Inacio is highly rated around Europe and the Portuguese defender could develop into a top-class player in the near future.

Newcastle need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit and the 21-year-old would be a solid acquisition. The likes of Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are in their 30s and Newcastle should look to bring in young defenders this summer.

They have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as well.

Both Guehi and Inacio would be quality, long-term acquisitions and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.

Newcastle will be an attractive destination for players this summer, especially after qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement for Inacio. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the 21-year-old defender.

He will look to prove his qualities in the Premier League and Newcastle could provide them with the platform to do just that.

The Magpies certainly have the financial muscle to get a deal done and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.