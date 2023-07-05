Newcastle set to sign winger from Inter Milan after Tonali deal

It appears that Newcastle aren’t wasting any valuable time in this summer’s transfer market, with the Premier League outfit now looking to raid Inter Milan after securing Sandro Tonali from rivals, AC.

Sporting director, Dan Ashworth, seems to have been working overtime just recently in order to ensure that the Magpies are across any deals that are noteworthy, and that would include in areas other than the first team.

Clearly, Eddie Howe, Jason Tindall and the rest of the first-team backroom staff have their brief to bring success back to a club that have been starved of it for too long.

However, if the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) project is to have any longevity, then there also needs to be one eye kept on any outstanding youngsters that might become available in the marketplace.

To that end, Inter’s exciting 18-year-old Irish winger, Kevin Zefi, is being looked at according to The Northern Echo.

He wouldn’t be expected to make a dent on the first-team at this stage, though a flourishing academy is arguably as important to any club as is a successful first-team.

Eddie Howe is known to enjoy developing youngsters and helping them fulfil their potential in the game, and if he’s given a broad enough canvas, whose to say that over the course of the next few years, much of Newcastle’s success won’t come from within, saving them a pretty penny in the process.