Newcastle United are keen on improving their defensive options this summer and Marc Guehi has been identified as a potential target.

The 22-year-old was outstanding for Crystal Palace last season and he has proven to be a reliable defender in the Premier League.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to add more quality and depth at the back. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they will be up against the top-class attackers on a weekly basis.

Although Newcastle had one of the best defensive units in the league last season, they need to add more depth and quality.

Guehi could be a quality partner for Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence next season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle have been told that the player could be available for a fee of around £60 million this summer.

Although the asking price seems quite steep, Guehi has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run. The 22-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Eddie Howe could be the ideal manager to get the best out of the players over the next few seasons.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line.

Guehi has been linked with other Premier League clubs in recent weeks as well, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies decide to act swiftly and make their move for him.