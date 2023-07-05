Opinion: The iconic No.7 shirt at Man United will weigh heavily on Mason Mount’s shoulders

Aside from the number 10 shirts worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pele, there can scarcely be a more iconic shirt than the Man United No.7, now in the possession of new signing, Mason Mount.

It’s a huge show of faith from Erik ten Hag who will surely have been aware of the significance of giving the former Chelsea star a number that has been worn with aplomb by many Old Trafford greats.

George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo…. it’s a significant roll call and the responsibility that comes with wearing the shirt can’t be understated.

That’s an added pressure that Mount arguably doesn’t need at this point, however.

Moving to the Theatre of Dreams is a challenge for any player and to that end the England international should be lauded.

With Chelsea seemingly unable or unwilling to accede to Mount’s demands, and the Blues being in another state of flux during a transfer window, moving out of the Stamford Bridge goldfish bowl might even be seen longer term to have been an excellent career choice.

And yet, you can’t help but feel at this point that the player has jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire.

The demands that will be placed on the team collectively and the players individually will be instant and intense.

Whilst that’s an accepted fact at elite football clubs, rarely can there have been so much pressure placed on a new signing just because of his shirt number. He, perhaps more than anyone, has to prove he’s worth it.

Mount simply has to hit the ground running or else it’s going to be a long, hard season ahead.