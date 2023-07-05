“Our position is clear” – PSG president hints at Kylian Mbappe exit this summer

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer if the right offer arrives for the French superstar as the Ligue 1 champions are determined not to lose the forward for free in 2024.

Last summer, Mbappe signed a new deal with PSG with a guaranteed two years and an option for a third season. At the start of June, the French international wrote to the Paris-based club to inform them that he will not be activating this clause meaning that the 24-year-old can leave for free in 2024.

Many outlets reported around that move that PSG are determined not to lose Mbappe for free as the superstar will command a huge transfer fee which the Ligue 1 side will need to make further signings.

PSG’s president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has reaffirmed the club’s position today and stated that the French star needs to sign a new deal if he wants to be at the club for the upcoming season.

Speaking about Mbappe at a press conference today, Al Khelaifi said about the superstar’s future via Fabrizio Romano: “We do not want him to leave for free in 2024.

“Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”.

Al Khelaifi’s comments will put Real Madrid on red alert but will any club want to pay over €150m for the superstar now when they can get him for free next summer?