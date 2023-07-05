Photo: Benfica unveil Angel Di Maria as new signing

It’s taken 13 years, but Angel Di Maria is finally back at Benfica, the first European club he played for after arriving from Argentina’s Rosario Central in 2007.

Since then, the 35-year-old Argentinian World Cup winner has had stints at Real Madrid, Man United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, and this latest move will likely be his last on the continent either before retirement or a return home to Argentina.

Considering how well Di Maria played last season, it’s quite the coup for Benfica to bring him back to Portugal, and they’ll surely be hoping he can help bring back the glory days.