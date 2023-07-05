West Ham news: Joao Felix back training… in a Said Benrahma shirt!

Though he appears to still be on holiday, Atletico Madrid star, Joao Felix, has posted a video of himself on his Instagram stories training again… in a Saïd Benrahma West Ham away shirt.

It isn’t clear if the attacking midfielder will remain at the Rojiblancos next season, if he will be loaned out again, or if he will be sold.

He’s certainly a player that would add a touch of class to West Ham’s attack, and given that he knows London, there would be a certain homeliness to a move back to the English capital.

With the Hammers expecting to sell Declan Rice at any moment, the thought that they could perhaps bring in the Portuguese would surely excite the London Stadium faithful.