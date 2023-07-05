Photo: Luis Enrique unveiled as new Paris Saint-Germain manager

Wednesday saw former Barcelona and Spain coach, Luis Enrique, unveiled as the new first-team manager at Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s an intriguing appointment from the Ligue Un giants and one that suggests the direction the club could now be going in.

Luis Enrique doesn’t suffer fools gladly, as current player, Neymar, will attest after he crossed swords with the coach whilst both were at Barcelona.

It isn’t clear if the services of the Brazilian or those of Kylian Mbappe will be available to him, though it’s a fair bet that whomever is in situ at the start of the season will be made to work harder than they ever have before and any attempt to undermine the manager will be dealt with swiftly.

Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Sports Director Luis Campos and new coach Luis Enrique at ?????? ???. ?? #WelcomeToParisLuisEnrique pic.twitter.com/NjPmcbijmy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2023