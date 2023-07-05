Popular presenter set for important role in marquee event after talkSPORT exit

Sports presenter Laura Woods recently confirmed her exit from talkSPORT after three years in the role.

Woods hinted during her emotional farewell that she could reunite with her co-host Ally McCoist soon. The 35-year-old will now embark on a different adventure.

It seems that she will be leading ITV’s coverage of the upcoming Women’s World Cup now. Woods was the face of the talkSPORT breakfast show along with co-host Ally McCoist.

The presenter confirmed her departure from talkSPORT last month and she is also expected to lead TNT Sports’ Champions League coverage next season.

Meanwhile, the Women’s World Cup begins on the 20th of July in Auckland and the 64-game tournament will be shown by the BBC. The marquee event will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

