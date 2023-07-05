A new era has begun at Leeds United, with Daniel Farke impressing new owners, 49ers Enterprises, enough to land the job ahead of the likes of Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker.

It’s a job that the German will understand comes with significant pressures, none more so that the need to get the all whites back up into the Premier League as quickly as possible and ideally at the first time of asking.

The sooner that he understands which players will remain at the club, which will leave and how much money he has to spend, the better idea he will have as to whether an immediate promotion is achievable.

Previous managers had been backed in the transfer market under the former regime, however, it was clear that the energy around Elland Road was significantly bad enough to transmit into below par performances over an extensive period.

One of the first challenges that Farke will have is to restore some equilibrium and positivity to the dressing room.

Get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet, and he’ll be half way there already.

It’s clear he will need to strengthen, and to that end, a report in the reliable Yorkshire Evening Post notes that he’s likely to have significant backing in the transfer window, as well as being handed an ‘aggressive’ wage bill to bring in the quality of players that will help with the fight for promotion.