Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly lining up a surprise raid on his old club Manchester United in this summer’s transfer window.

The Special One is among a number of admirers of Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay, according to surprise claims from CBS Sports.

McTominay has not played regularly for the Red Devils since Erik ten Hag took over as manager, and it makes sense that his future is now in some doubt, with a number of clubs interested in his situation.

Roma are alongside Brighton as being most strongly linked with McTominay at the moment, but the Scotland international has also been linked with Newcastle and West Ham in recent times.

Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham have recently done well swapping the Premier League for Serie A, so it will be interesting to see if McTominay tries a similar challenge.

