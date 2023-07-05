Talks ongoing – Long-serving Newcastle player could be Farke’s first Leeds signing

New Leeds manager, Daniel Farke, is going to live or die by the initial decisions he makes in the Elland Road hot-seat.

The German has pedigree in the Championship having taken Norwich City out of the division twice before, however, with the greatest respect, Leeds are a bigger club and the associative pressure that comes with being the custodian of the managerial role can weigh heavily.

The all whites are a storied club with history, and it’s Farke’s duty to try and get the club back to where it belongs as quickly as possible.

If it can be done in his first season at the club, and also the first campaign under the new ownership, so much the better.

One player that could soon be on the way to Elland Road is Newcastle keeper, Karl Darlow. Sky Sports noted that both clubs were in talks, and it’s a transfer that could suit both parties.

Darlow remains an understudy to Nick Pope at St. James’ Park and would arguably only get his chance if Pope were injured or suspended.

Ilian Meslier at Leeds has gone through a bit of a crisis of form of late, and to that end, bringing in the experienced 32-year-old makes sense at this point.

Clearly, the sooner that any deal can be concluded, the better for Farke, as he’ll need his starting XI in sync well before the start of the new Championship season.