Tottenham offer Harry Kane massive new contract amid transfer interest

Tottenham have offered Harry Kane a massive new contract to fend off strong interest from Bayern Munich as the German club continues to push for the English striker.

The Guardian reports that Kane has been given a new deal that would see his current £200,000-a-week significantly improve as the 29-year-old only has one year left at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report states that Kane has no immediate intention to sign the new offer and will certainly not do so while the transfer window remains open.

The striker is said to be open to every option regarding his future as Bayern Munich continue to push to sign the England international this summer.

Florian Plettenberg reported that Kane wants to join the German champions ahead of the new season after Bayern’s initial €70m bid was rejected by Tottenham. Spurs’ position is that Kane is not for sale and hope the upcoming campaign will convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

The Englishman is yet to win a trophy in his career and that is likely the biggest factor in him being open to a move away from Spurs. The striker’s future is still up in the air with Tottenham having a huge job on their hand to convince him to stay past the summer of 2024.