Video: First glimpse of Sandro Tonali as he arrives in Newcastle

It’s a sight that will surely make all Newcastle supporters happy, new signing Sandro Tonali arriving at the local airport ready to join his new club.

Perhaps more than any other signing at the club over the last 12-18 months, Tonali’s capture really does show that the Magpies are going places.

Strength in depth is required if Eddie Howe is to be able to bring success back to the St. James’ Park outfit, and if the club can bring in one or two more high-profile signings, Newcastle will be well set to dominate domestically and in the Champions League.

Sandro Tonali arriving in Newcastle for the first time…??????pic.twitter.com/ZU6VfVjvi8 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 5, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News