Video: Ray Winstone’s controversial view on West Ham manager David Moyes

The way that the 2022/23 season ended for West Ham couldn’t have really been any better, but the Hammers struggled for large parts of the campaign under David Moyes and famous supporter, Ray Winstone, admitted that he was none too happy with the Scot’s performance.

Imperious in the Europa Conference League but average in the Premier League, the standards in the two competitions were like chalk and cheese, with the successful sojourns in Europe just about keeping Moyes’ head above water.

Winstone surely can’t have been alone in wishing that the club had got rid, albeit his opinion changed towards the end of the season.

“I kind of lost a bit of faith in him (Moyes) as well, but the way the season went in the Premiership it was diabolical really,” Winstone said on talkSPORT’s Drive programme.

“We started off poorly and we couldn’t get that confidence back.

“But if you look back over the season, we were only getting beaten by the odd goal. I do feel we brought in too many new players at once instead of blending them in. To win a European cup at the end of it… it was fantastic!

“I can’t see anyone else doing the job now. Not for the moment anyway. I’ve actually met David and I like him as a man. I was so pleased for him when we had a great season.”

