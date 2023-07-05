Yaya Toure tells Harry Kane to retire at Tottenham as it would be very significant

The future of Harry Kane at Tottenham has been a topic of discussion throughout this summer’s transfer window and former Man City star Yaya Toure has advised the England star to retire at the North London club.

Kane has been at Spurs throughout the entirety of his career and has grown to become one of the best players in the Premier League throughout the last decade. However, the 29-year-old is yet to win a trophy with Tottenham and that is being used as the main argument for the striker to leave the London club.

Kane has been linked with a move to Man United and Bayern Munich in the past weeks with Florian Plettenberg reporting that the Englishman wants to join the German champions this summer.

A deal will be difficult to do as Tottenham will not want to lose their main man and therefore, former Man City star Yaya Toure has advised Kane to stay in North London for the rest of his career.

Yaya Toure advises Harry Kane to retire at Tottenham

Toure, who has had the chance to witness Kane at close quarters during his spell on Tottenham’s academy coaching staff, has stated that should Kane remain at Spurs for the remainder of his career, it would be a very significant decision within the football world.

“For me I hope he is going to stay at Tottenham. What he did last season was incredible,” the 40-year-old told the PA news agency via the Daily Mail.

“I hope he is going to stay, being involved with the staff I can see how familiar they are, they all believe in each other.

“He came from the academy, he is different. He is not like (Sergio) Aguero, who came in from Atletico, he is at home.

“I hope he is going to stay because he is a good player. Why not retire there, like (Paolo) Maldini or Gerrard did at Liverpool, if he does that it is going to be very significant.”